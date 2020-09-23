World-leading sport exhausts manufacturer REMUS is to join the select circle of the FIM Endurance World Championship’s official partners in 2021 for the three forthcoming seasons.

Founded in Austria in 1990, REMUS soon became an international player, acquiring renown in the world of car and motorcycle racing. Committed to delivering high-performance, high-quality products, REMUS also focuses on perfecting the design and timbre of its exhausts.

FIM EWC YART Yamaha still in title race YESTERDAY AT 10:18

REMUS’s strategy has always been geared to track-testing its high-performance technology before putting its products on the market. The FIM Endurance World Championship offers the company the ideal arena in which to develop and thoroughly test its premier-quality performance exhausts. The length of the race and the range of track conditions in endurance racing events offers a varied and comprehensive proving ground to continue to develop REMUS products.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events“We are delighted to welcome REMUS, world leader in sports exhausts, into our endurance family. EWC is the toughest playground on two wheels, demonstrating power and reliability in one go in the toughest conditions on iconic circuits, on high-performance bikes directly derived from production. There’s no doubt the EWC’s global reach will continue raising Remus’ profile in the motorbike community, and offer them great challenges ahead.”

Stephan Zöchling, CEO REMUS“Working together towards the dream of elite motorsport - this is the motto that REMUS has been pursuing for 30 years. REMUS is bringing years of expertise from the racetrack, unequivocally the toughest test bed, directly to the road. To be an official partner of theFIM Endurance World Championship underlines our competencies as supplier for the performance bike sector and is the perfect complement to our already existing partnerships in motorsports.”

FIM EWC Between 2 Wheels: Estoril special live on Facebook and YouTube YESTERDAY AT 08:19