An official partner of the FIM Endurance World Championship for the three coming seasons, the world leader in performance sport exhausts is putting its products to the test in the races. As partner to F.C.C. TSR Honda France, REMUS will equip the 2017-2018 world championship-winning Honda this season.

REMUS is putting its technological and racing expertise at the service of the Honda factory team. The Japanese team’s 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is equipped with a REMUS sport exhaust specially developed for Honda.

REMUS has created a complete exhaust line and a titanium silencer. The prototype was developed this winter with F.C.C. TSR Honda France to optimize performance and reduce weight. The complete line weighs 4.23 kg. It was devised for long-distance races, with particular attention paid to making each part easily accessible for quick change in case of a crash.

FIM EWC F.C.C. TSR Honda France seeking to repeat 26/03/2021 AT 14:01

In line with its strategy, REMUS is keen to test its products in Endurance, one of the most challenging categories of motorcycle sport. Debuting with an Endurance world championship-winning team seeking a fresh victory at the 24 Heures Motos makes for a tough testing ground, but a very fruitful one in terms of REMUS sport exhaust development.

Stephan Zöchling, CEO REMUS“We are proud that this year REMUS, together with F.C.C TSR Honda France, will be fighting for the world championship title in the EWC. REMUS has many years of experience in developing high performance sport exhaust systems for cars and motorcycles. We are ready to compete again on the toughest playground on two wheels.”

https://youtu.be/knsRdC0cDmI

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 52 teams at the start of the 24 Heures Motos 2021 24/03/2021 AT 17:51