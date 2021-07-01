Marvin Fritz is part of the team that won the 12 Hours of Estoril last September. Together with Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa, he took YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team to the top step of the podium in Portugal. Marvin tells us about the Estoril circuit.

“For me, it is one of the best tracks. I really like the flowing part, specially the first part. I also like the hard braking after the long start-finish straight, and the back straight. Then you have the really special slow chicane and the really long right on to the straight. When you’re in that corner, you think the corner will never end. I really enjoy riding there with our YART R1.If I had to sum up Estoril in three words, I’d say: fast, hard braking and very dark at night.”

Having withdrawn from the 24 Heures Motos because of engine failure, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team need to score big at the 12 Hours of Estoril. For Marvin Fritz, the strategy is clear. “We will push right from the beginning. We’ve great memories from last year. We had a great feeling with our bike and the Bridgestone tyres. We already can’t wait to start testing there on Tuesday in the race week.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

