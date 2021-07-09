Mike di Meglio, a rider with F.C.C. TSR Honda France, posted the fastest race lap at the 2020 12 Hours of Estoril. The Japanese Honda team finished second last year in Portugal, just behind the winner YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. Mike di Meglio tells us about the Estoril circuit.

“Estoril is a narrow and very technical circuit and the championship is getting tougher. Being fast on a lap is good, but you have to manage to be fast throughout the stint to make a difference. It’s not an easy track for overtaking. On the first part it’s possible to overtake on the brakes. But it’s harder coming out of the slow chicane. You have to maintain your speed and not be bothered by riders lagging behind so as not to lose time. The team has worked to resolve the electrical issue we had at Le Mans. I’d also asked for some modifications to the chassis and we’ll be testing it at Estoril.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

