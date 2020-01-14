Road to 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours

At the 8 Hours of Sepang, 12 Asian teams earned themselves a place in the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours. The new selection process for teams competing in the FIM EWC grand finale includes a further two races at Suzuka in April and May.

Following the new selection process outlined by Mobilityland and Eurosport Events at the Suzuka 8 Hours last July, 17 teams have already been chosen to compete in the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours.

60 grid places are available for the 43rd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours on 19 July 2020. The 8 Hours of Sepang enabled 12 Asian teams to secure a place on the entry list for the grand finale of the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa, who finished 2nd at Sepang, top the list, followed by Yamaha Sepang Racing, who were charged with qualifying the factory Yamaha, BMW Sepang Racing, Team PlusOne, Tone RT Syncedge 4413 BMW, the top Japanese Superstock team, Team Kodama, KRP Sanyokougyou & will raise RS-Itoh, Team Hanshin Riding School (Superstock), T.MotoKids icu Takada IW NAC Sanyo, TransMapRacing with Ace Café, Yamashina Kawasaki Ken Racing & Auto Race Ube and Team Sugai Racing Japan.

6 teams have already earned their place in the 2020 edition following the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours. The race winner, Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H, and 5 other independent teams were guaranteed a 2020 grid spot last July: Tone RT Syncedge 4413 BMW (already on the list as a result of their 2019 Superstock win at Suzuka), Honda Dream RT Sakurai, Team Frontier, Zaif NCXX Racing & Zenkoukai (Superstock) and Honda Suzuka Racing Team.

Another 20 places on the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours entry list are reserved for FIM EWC teams signed up as full-season contenders in 2019-2020.

A further two qualifying sessions are to be held at Suzuka in April and May 2020 to round off the list of the 60 teams invited to participate in the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours.

