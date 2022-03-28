Louis Rossi begins his return to FIM Endurance World Championship action at Le Mans this week, some seventh months after he was injured during a crash testing for the Bol d’Or 24-hour race.

Rossi has joined the Yamaha-powered Maco Racing for the 2022 season and will make his first appearance with the squad during the two-day pre-test for the 24 Heures Motos, which takes place on the Bugatti Circuit from tomorrow (Tuesday).



“I am super-happy and proud to announce that I am joining Maco Racing for the EWC season,” Rossi wrote on Facebook. “After a long and intense winter of training, I'm ready to ride this super Yamaha R1 with great ambitions in the EWC category.”



Rossi, who will team up with Frenchman Enzo Boulom and Anthony West from Australia, continued: “I would like to thank the Maco Racing team for their trust as well as all of my partners always by my side years after years.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

