The first track outing took place in the Czech Republic this afternoon. For most of the teams competing in the 6 Hours of Most, it was the first time on this challenging circuit which is hosting the final of the 2021 FIM EWC season on Saturday 9 October.

The private test session earlier today enabled most of the riders to get to grips with the track which is hosting a new FIM Endurance world championship race. While some teams have recently ridden at Most, such as YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, for others, including teams leading the standings, it was their first time on the 4,212-m track. Yoshimura SERT Motul, VRD Igol Experiences, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar were discovering the circuit but have already set a good pace with 1:35 laps. The first free practice session tomorrow morning will yield official times. The qualifying sessions will be held tomorrow afternoon.

The timed lap could throw up a few surprises. YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team (particularly their Czech rider Karel Hanika), BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul are expected to be at the front of the field. But Moto Ain could also be among the front-runners with their new trio comprising Randy de Puniet, Loris Baz and Corentin Perolari.

Some other changes have been confirmed. Javier Forés, who was injured during testing at the Bol d’Or, will be replaced by Kenny Foray for BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. Tati Team Beringer Racing will once again have to do without Alan Techer. Their Kawasaki will be ridden by Sébastien and Valentin Suchet and Enzo Boulom.

Bastien Mackels of Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore is still in rehab. Austrian rider Philipp Steinmayr will partner Hugo Clère and Johan Nigon in the saddle of the Yamaha 18. Maco Racing Team on the other hand will not have a third rider. Australian rider Anthony West and Czech rider Tchèque Ondřej Ježek will be in the saddle of the Slovakian team’s Yamaha.

