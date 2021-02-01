Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, who have competed in the FIM Endurance World Championship for the past 20 years, are returning with a Yamaha-mounted rider line-up worth keeping an eye on: Bastien Mackels, Hugo Clère and Johan Nigon.

Following a season away from the championship, the Sapeurs-Pompiers team are returning to the FIM EWC in a big way with a new partner, a new machine and new riders to go after the 2021 FIM Endurance World Cup.

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are competing in the Superstock class on a Yamaha with Belgian rider Bastien Mackels and Frenchmen Hugo Clère and Johan Nigon: a rider trio tailormade to seek the top step of the podium.

Bastien Mackels, the runner-up in Germany’s IDM Superbike championship in 2018, has previously won the FIM Endurance World Cup with Yamaha Viltais Experiences in 2017.

Hugo Clère, the 2016 French Supersport champion, won last season’s FIM Endurance World Cup with Moto Ain. He has caught the eye in the Superstock class since 2016.

Johan Nigon also has praiseworthy Endurance racing experience. He already has two Superstock wins to his credit, at the Bol d’Or in 2016 with Moto Ain (partnered by Hugo Clère) and at the 24 Heures Motos in 2019 with Motors Events.

Two factors remained unchanged in the midst of this significant revamp. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore will field a red Yamaha using Dunlop tyres.

With the exception of the riders and two professional mechanics, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore is made up of professional or volunteer firefighters who use their holiday entitlement to take part in the FIM EWC.

The French team have been part of the Endurance World Championship since 2001. Team 18 had their best season in 2009, finishing as runners-up of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

