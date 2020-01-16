Sébastien Suchet switches to Tati Team

The Swiss rider will race in 2020 wearing the Tati Team Beaujolais Racing colours after two years with Bolliger Team Switzerland.

Sébastien Suchet will stay loyal to Kawasaki, but he’ll now be wearing the colours of French team Tati Team Beaujolais Racing. The Swiss rider’s former saddle – since the 2018 24 Heures Motos – was Bolliger Team Switzerland’s Kawasaki #8.

He has opted to switch to the Kawasaki #4, joining Alan Techer and Julien Enjolras. Patrick Enjolras, the team manager of Tati Team Beaujolais Racing, is thrilled. “Sébastien is a fast rider who knows the Kawasaki very well,” he says. Kevin Denis is expected to stay on with Tati Team Beaujolais Racing as fourth rider.

Sébastien Suchet was a Superstock 1000 FIM Cup rider before making his FIM EWC debut, finishing just off the podium in 2018 at the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or with Bolliger Team Switzerland – results that whetted his appetite for more.

“Bolliger are a fantastic team with a lot of experience who finish the race nine times out of ten. But we don’t have the same race philosophy. I want podiums and fireworks. The way Bolliger see it, a good place in the standings is more important than getting a podium. Tati Team have a good technical crew working on engine, electronics and chassis setup. That’s vital in terms of getting the bike to perform better. Alan Techer, Julien Enjolras and I should be well equipped to fight for a podium.”

Bolliger Team Switzerland is expected to shortly announce the name of a new rider to partner Nigel Walraven and Roman Stamm (who is racing his final season).

