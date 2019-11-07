Europe is already revving up for the 8 Hours of Sepang. All the European teams’ motorcycles have set sail for Malaysia.

The motorcycles of the European teams competing in the 8 Hours of Sepang are on their way to Malaysia. Eleven shipping containers have sailed from Le Havre in France and another two from Genoa in Italy, with SEL Sport & Events Logistics, the FIM EWC’s official partner, handling all the logistics arrangements.

Over 1,100 cubic metres of race equipment weighing 150 tons in total is being shipped to Malaysia. The motorcycles and spare parts of the contracted teams competing in the 8 Hours of Sepang have been packed into nine containers, each holding the equipment of three to four teams. Two of the containers are loaded exclusively with Dunlop tyres.

The ships that have sailed out of Le Havre and Genoa are expected to arrive in Malaysia at the end of November. Another four containers of race equipment for the Japanese teams competing at Sepang will be shipped out from Nagoya in mid-November.

L’article Sepang bound! est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com