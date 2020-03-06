Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have wrapped up a two-day test on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans. The team proclaimed themselves pleased with the results, despite the inclement weather.

The clutch of FIM EWC teams who were in Le Mans for two days of tests prior to the 24 Heures Motos had to put up with rain, wind and cold. “But the tests were positive anyway,” says Suzuki Endurance Racing Team’s manager Damien Saulnier. “Dunlop proposed some wet tyres, in particular an intermediate tyre well suited to these weather conditions. But the most satisfying thing was that our three riders were in tune with each other and very consistent. Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Xavier Simeon had the same approach and the same feeling with the bike, and very similar feedback regarding the setup of the machine.”

Saulnier, who has taken over the reins of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team this season with a win at the Bol d’Or last September, also benefited from the experience and help of Claude Michy, the organizer of the French MotoGP (among other races). “Claude is someone the team can really lean on,” says Saulnier. “He’s our ideas man, head of development and guardian angel rolled into one.”

More info about Suzuki Endurance Racing Team

L’article SERT completes satisfactory practice run est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com