SERT, potential 2018-2019 FIM EWC champions

With two hours to go to the finish of the Suzuka 8 Hours Grand Finale, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance World Championship title in sight, while the three factory teams are battling for the Suzuka podium.

Kawasaki Racing Team, Yamaha Factory Racing Team and Red Bull Honda have been fighting for the lead ever since the start of the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Another race – for the world title – is taking place within the grand finale of the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Team SRC Kawasaki France, who got to Suzuka as the standings topper with a mere 5-point lead, are lapping in 14th place, so are currently not in a position to retain their spot as leader.

A 9th or 10th-place finish would therefore suffice to enable Suzuki Endurance Racing Team to lift the world crown for the 16th time.

If there is no change for either of these challengers, reigning champions F.C.C. TSR Honda France, who are 4th place at Suzuka 2 hours from the finish, will only be able to secure a 2nd consecutive title if they manage to reach the 2nd step of the podium.

To be continued …

Suzuka 8 Hours 2019 - Race after 6 h

