The upcoming 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours is “something very special”, according to Damien Saulnier, Team Manager of FIM Endurance World Championship-winning Yoshimura SERT Motul.

Back on the FIM EWC calendar for the first time since 2019, the Japanese round of the series is hugely popular and significant in equal measure and the Suzuki-powered team is expected to be among the main contenders for overall victory.









“I am delighted that the Suzuka 8H is back on the EWC calendar, and the whole team is very excited to be racing in Japan once again,” said Saulnier. “When we talk about endurance racing, the 24 hours races are usually the main talking point. However, the Suzuka 8 Hours is something very special, with a huge history full of many legendary stories over the years. This makes us very motivated to have the chance to add to that history and make a new story about Yoshimura SERT Motul.”









The Suzuka 8 Hours decided the 2018-19 season and had been due to bring the curtain down on the 2019-20 season prior to its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s back on the EWC schedule form 5-7 August.









“Since the Covid-19 restrictions, we have been unable to race at Suzuka, and so returning there this year is important for all the manufacturers, teams, riders and fans,” Saulnier continued. “It is of course a home round for Yoshimura and Suzuki, and so I am very proud to be working with Yoshimura Japan and Yohei Kato’s staff.



“This is the only non-24 hours race in the series this year. It may be shorter but it will be a very tough and difficult race for everyone. There are wildcard factory teams and similar high-level Japanese teams fighting for victory. Let’s see how we can challenge and perform in this, the third round of the 2022 FIM EWC.”



After two EWC rounds, Yoshimura SERT Motul heads F.C.C. TSR Honda France by 15 points in the provisional title order.

Ad

FIM EWC Hook switches focus to Suzuka after Spa EWC “miracle” YESTERDAY AT 19:36

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Wraps come off YART’s entry for EWC-counting Suzuka 8 Hours YESTERDAY AT 19:26