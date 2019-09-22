Six women racing the Bol d’Or

There are 6 women among the 168 riders competing in the Bol d’Or. The one out front is BMW du GERT56 by GS Yuasa’s amazing German rider Lucy Glöckner.

With another 4 hours to the finish, Lucy Glöckner is lapping in 15th position. The German rider for GERT56 by GS Yuasa got herself noticed at the 2017 Bol d’Or during her epic duel with Honda Endurance Racing at the tail end of the race for a podium finish. In the 2019 Bol d’Or, she is sharing stints on the BMW #56 with Stefan Kerschbaumer and Pepijn Bijsterbosch. They are currently defending their 5th place in the Superstock class.

Girls Racing Team are 28th as of 11am at the Bol d’Or. Their Superstock Yamaha has an international line-up in the saddle: American Melissa Paris, Frenchwoman Mélodie Coignard and Dutchwoman Jolanda Van Westrenen.

A woman also features in the Team 202 French national police line-up. Amandine Creusot is riding their Yamaha, partnering Florent Parret and Johan Wang Chang. They are in 31th place as of 11am.

Margaux Wanham has teamed up with David Henriques and Maxime Duperier to ride for BMW-mounted Seigneur Motorsport.

