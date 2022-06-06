Follow the links below to find out who scored what in the Formula EWC and Superstock categories at the 16-hour mark of the 24H SPA EWC Motos.
24 Heures de SPA Motos – 24 heures de SPA Motos – Hour By Hour Classifications – Temporary Ranking after 16 hours – Endurance World Championship
Ad
24 Heures de SPA Motos – 24 heures de SPA Motos – Hour By Hour Classifications – Temporary Ranking after 16 hours – World Cup Championship
FIM EWC
How they stand in EWC
L’article Sixteen hours done, find out what points have been scored and by who in the 24H SPA EWC Motos est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
‘This win is for my country’ – Ukraine’s Mykhalchuk on Spa victory
FIM EWC
‘Almost synchronised crashes!’ – Drama as superstock leaders crash
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad