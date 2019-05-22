Spa gets an overwhelming Yes!

‘Fantastic.’ ‘Magical.’ ‘Spectacular’. The endurance racing fraternity were ecstatic when they heard that the FIM EWC is returning to Spa-Francorchamps.

It’s a dream come true for endurance racers. In June 2022, the 24H Spa Motos will mark the Endurance World Championship’s return to Spa-Francorchamps. The unrivalled layout of this circuit for hardcore racers sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from riders and teams.

Xavier Siméon / BEL – Rider, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences

“Fantastic news. Very emotional for me, because my dad won the 24 Hours of Spa twice.”

Yannick Lucot / FRA – Team manager, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences

“It’s one of the most beautiful circuits in the world. And I say that as a chauvinistic Frenchman! We’re thrilled for the entire paddock but also for all the Belgians on our team and our Belgian sponsors. Having twice raced the 6 Hours of Spa, we’re impatient to be part of the 24-hour legend.”

Mandy Kainz / AUT – Team manager, YART Yamaha

“We are very excited to have Spa in the championship. Since 2003 YART have been the only EWC team not to miss a single EWC race. Spa is new for us. With three 24-hour and three 8-hour races on the calendar, the EWC could well become the world’s hardest motorcycle championship to win. The EWC keeps churning out heroes!”

Robin Mulhauser / SUI – Rider, Moto Ain

“I was lucky enough to race the 6 Hours of Spa in 2013 and win the 600 class. It’s a magnificent circuit – fast, sinuous and undulating. I really hope to be there in 2022 to rediscover that amazing track!”

Gregory Fastré / BEL – Rider, Mototech EWC Team

“It’s the most beautiful circuit in the world! I raced the last 24 Hours of Liège in 2003. It was my first endurance race.”

Masakazu Fujii / JPN - Team manager, F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“The 24H Spa Motos marks the beginning of a new era. We are prepared for this new chapter in the championship’s history.”

Uwe Reinhardt / GER – Team manager, ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance

“We’ll have an exceptional course at Spa-Francorchamps, and Spa will be a significant milestone for me personally. We’re proud to be part of this event.”

Mike Di Meglio /FRA – Rider, F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“I’ve never been lucky enough to race on the circuit, but I’m crazy about it in racing games! I can’t wait to get there – it must be a blast to ride on a bike. That course is pure magic.”

Luca Scassa / ITA – Rider, No Limits Motor Team

“I’m as happy as a child! It’s a dream come true. I hope I’ll still be an endurance rider in 2021-2022 so I can race on that amazing track. What a show!”

Louis Rossi / FRA – Rider, Junior Team LMS Suzuki

“Spa means frikandel and fries! No, seriously, it’s great news we’re going to the circuit. I can’t wait to tackle the Raidillon climb. It’ll be one crazy race!”

Florian Alt / GER – Rider, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences

“I raced at Spa for the first time last year. There really is something special about that track. It’s very fast, and there’s a historic atmosphere. I used to go and watch races there with my dad, they were always spectacular. Spa’s perfect for a 24-hour endurance race.”

Freddy Foray / FRA – Rider, F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“I haven’t ever raced on the circuit, only ridden there on track days. And I can confirm the Raidillon is something else – totally exhilarating.”

