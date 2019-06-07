SRC Kawasaki on provisional pole

Team SRC Kawasaki France continued their momentum, taking provisional pole at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and privateer Wepol Racing, who upset the factory squads. GERT56 by GS Yuasa were the fastest Superstock in first qualifying.

After dominating free practice thanks to Jérémy Guarnoni, Team SRC Kawasaki France took provisional pole based on the average lap time of their three riders Jérémy Guarnoni, David Checa and Erwan Nigon. The factory Kawasaki squad are aiming to hoover up the maximum points available in Germany: 5 bonus points for pole and 30 points for the 8 Hours of Oschersleben win.

They finished ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who finished right behind the Kawasaki with a very consistent team after calmly working through free practice. Vincent Philippe, Etienne Masson and Gregg Black all came in under the 1:27 mark.

Wepol Racing in the leading trio

However, the fastest on the track this afternoon was South African rider Sheridan Morais, who set a 1:26.161 lap. Together with Michael Laverty and Daniel Webb, he took Wepol’s Yamaha to 3rd position on the provisional grid. The private team managed by Rico Penzkofer is accustomed to battling the factory squads for a podium spot. Wepol Racing, the top-ranked privateer team, are also 3rd overall in the provisional world standings and a contender for the title.

Wepol Racing were faster than three heavyweight factory teams: Honda Endurance Racing, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and YART Yamaha. VRD Igol Pierret Expériences finished 7th, ahead of ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance.

The Superstock battle is on

GERT56 by GS Yuasa (BMW) kept control of the Superstock class, finishing 9th ahead of Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto (Kawasaki) and No Limits Motor Team (Suzuki). Junior Team LMS Suzuki lost ground after Alexis Masbou had a harmless crash.

The second qualifying session in the late morning tomorrow (Saturday) is likely to be even more keenly contested on a slightly cooler track. The battle is set to commence at 11am at Oschersleben.

8 Hours of Oschersleben 2019 - Day One qualifying sessions

