SRC Kawasaki push beyond the limit

In free practice at Oschersleben this morning, Team SRC Kawasaki France made it clear they are determined to move to the top of the world standings. Riding the Kawasaki #11, Jérémy Guarnoni broke the EWC lap record set in 2013 by Broc Parkes.

The pace is already hotting up in Oschersleben. Team SRC Kawasaki France went straight in to take control in free practice this morning. The factory Kawasaki team’s goal for Sunday is to make up the 10 points separating them from provisional standings leader Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and wrest the lead of the FIM Endurance World Championship. Jérémy Guarnoni posted a 1:26.068 lap to break the EWC lap record set in 2013 by Broc Parkes (YART Yamaha), a 1:26.147.

Most of the factory-backed teams were clearly in qualifying mode right from this morning and nipping at Kawasaki’s heels. F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda Endurance Racing, ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance and YART Yamaha rounded off the Top 5 in free practice, all coming in under the 1:27 mark. Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who were 8th-fastest in free practice with a 1:27.273 lap, appear to be keeping a cool head and steadily preparing for qualifying and the race.

On the Superstock front, Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto look to be in top form, posting the 7th-fastest lap, a 1:27.261, ahead of GERT56 by GS Yuasa, who were 13th with a 1:27.522.

The first qualifying session at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben starts at 2 o’ clock this afternoon in Germany.

8 Hours of Oschersleben 2019 - Free practices results

