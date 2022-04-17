Philipp Steinmayr said being part of the winning Dunlop Superstock Trophy line-up in the 24 Heures Motos was a “dream come true”.

The Austrian partnered Frenchmen Hugo Clere and Baptiste Guittet at Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore to claim the production-based division as the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship got underway at Le Mans.

Ad

Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore hit back from delays caused by a broken oil filter to convert its Dunlop Superstock Trophy pole position into the category win in a fine fourth overall with its near-standard Yamaha. However, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, National Motos, No Limits Motor Team and Team 33 Louit April Moto all enjoyed spells at the front of the category with the top three often running in close proximity to each other. It was the ultimate advert for the Dunlop Superstock Trophy, which is contested by smaller, lesser funded teams.

FIM EWC Race report: Japanese joy made in France as Yoshimura SERT Motul wins EWC 24 Heures Motos AN HOUR AGO

No Limits Motor Team eventually finished second in the Dunlop Superstock Trophy in fifth overall following a flurry of late position changes with National Motos next ahead of 33 Louit April Moto. Pitlane Endurance, Team LH Racing and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers were next.

Afterwards Steinmayr said: “It’s really awesome, it’s a dream come true and is just the result of really good work from the whole team. They were fast in the pitstops and my team-mates were very fast on the track and we made up the time we lost during the night. It was really hard, my toughest race until now but it’s really nice to get a victory.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Breaking news: Yoshimura SERT Motul wins EWC 24 Heures Motos 4 HOURS AGO