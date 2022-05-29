Philipp Steinmayr is feeling the love ahead of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, the second round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.
Austrian rider Steinmayr, who joined forces with Hugo Clere and Baptiste Guittet to give Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore a winning start to its FIM Endurance World Cup and Dunlop Superstock Trophy bids at Le Mans last month, was on Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps testing duty recently and was wowed by the Belgian track’s layout.
“The track is pretty awesome and I simply love it,” said Steinmayr. “There are so many special corners here and when I ride Eau Rouge for the first time it was amazing, a really special corner. It’s going to be a hard race and we’re missing a little bit of horsepower compared to the Honda so we don’t know what will happen. Because the corners are so fast, when you try to be more aggressive it doesn’t help and this is a key point.”
