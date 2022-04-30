Fans have until 4 May to take advantage of a special offer to be onsite when the FIM Endurance World Championship returns to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001 from 2-4 June.

More information on the special four-day ticket and camping package is available HERE

