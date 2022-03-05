Former champion Josh Hook believes his F.C.C. TSR Honda France team has made a “massive step” ahead of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship getting underway next month.

Australian Hook, who claimed the EWC’s top honour during the 2017-18 season, was speaking following winter testing in Spain earlier this year.



“We had a lot of things to get through,” said Hook. “We had some dramas with electronics so hopefully we’ll be able to get that sorted before the pre-test at Le Mans, but we have come a long way. It was a successful test, we didn’t get a lot of laps in but the laps that we did do we learned a lot from.”



The 29-year-old, who will partner Frenchman Mike di Meglio and Briton Gino Rea this season, continued: “We’ve made a massive step this season with the chassis and also the tyres from Bridgestone. So far we’re in a better position than what we were this time last year so I’m really looking forward to the Le Mans race and to see what we can do. I’m happy with how everything went [during testing], big thanks to the team, they’ve done a very good job.”



Official testing for the EWC season-opening 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans takes place from March 29-30 with the day and night spectacular scheduled from April 16-17.

