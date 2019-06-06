Superstock grand finale coming up

The Motorsport Arena will witness a particularly fierce battle during the Superstock final at this Sunday’s 8 Hours of Oschersleben. GERT56 by GS Yuasa, who currently lead the standings, are up against a handful of experienced and highly determined teams in the fight for the 2018-2019 FIM World Cup.

GERT56 by GS Yuasa hold all the cards to clinch the Superstock World Cup win on Sunday evening. The German privateer squad, who will be playing at home in Oschersleben, have an 11-point lead over their rivals. Their three riders – Austria’s Stefan Kerschbaumer, German rider Lucy Glöckner and Dutchman Pepijn Bijsterbosch – know the circuit and their BMW S1000RR like the back of their hand. Bijsterbosch will have an extra edge, as he is also racing a BMW in the IDM championship at Oschersleben on Saturday.

It definitely looks like GERT56 by GS Yuasa have the upper hand, but even so, they’ll have no room for error with three teams tied at 11 points behind them. Junior Team LMS Suzuki (Louis Rossi, Hugo Clère and Alexis Masbou), BMRT 3D Maccio Racing (Kawasaki-Anthony Loiseau, Jimmy Maccio and Jonathan Hardt) and Moto Ain (Yamaha-Roberto Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Stefan Hill) will give the race everything they’ve got. All three teams are aiming for at least the runner-up spot in the Superstock World Cup, while secretly targeting the overall win. Junior Team LMS Suzuki, the 2014 Superstock World Cup winners, claimed 2nd place in last season’s FIM Superstock World Cup, ahead of Moto Ain.

GERT56 by GS Yuasa are looking cool and collected. “We’ll be managing the race as per usual,” says team manager Karsten Wolf. “We’ve been racing the 8 Hours of Oschersleben for the past 10 years. As a privateer team there’s no pressure on us, and our riders are fast. So everything’s fine.”

If any of these front-runners were to run aground, Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto (Kawasaki-Enzo Boulom, Chris Leesch and Kevin Manfredi) could be in with a chance. They are 14 points behind the leader.

The first face-offs on the track will take place this evening, during a night test, and tomorrow at free practice and the first qualifying session at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com