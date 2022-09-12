Erwan Nigon insists he won’t have an advantage over his Viltaïs Racing Igol team-mates when the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or takes place this weekend.

Nigon was speaking during testing for the deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship at Circuit Paul Ricard, which he’ll contest on a Yamaha YZF-R1.

The Frenchman, who was part of the Team SRC Kawasaki France line-up that won the 2018-19 FIM Endurance World Championship, rode for EVA RT 01 Webike Trickstar Kawasaki in last month’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, an event his Viltaïs Racing Igol team-mates, Florian Alt and Steven Odendaal, plus fourth rider James Westmoreland, did not contest.

“Racing at Suzuka last month was good for my rhythm but it was not such an advantage for me against some of the other riders who did not do this race,” Nigon said. “It was a different bike, a different tyre and a different team and, of course, the track is completely different also.”

Of the upcoming EWC season-deciding Bol d’Or, Nigon said:“Bol d’Or is a race for the people, it’s something special and the weather is also special because it can be very hot and Paul Ricard is a very nice track. We are also very motivated for this race because it’s the last of the season and we are expecting the top five. Of course we need to improve the speed and reliability and stay focused for the race but we can do this as a team.”



Nigon is pictured left with Westmoreland and Odendaal during the recent Bol d'Or pre-test at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

