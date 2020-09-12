Suzuki Endurance Racing Team’s lead going into Estoril is comfortable, but not enough to put them beyond reach of the four other tightly-packed factory teams in the championship’s provisional Top 5. Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon are well aware that what is at stake at the 12 Hours of Estoril is yet another world title for the factory Suzuki team – the 16th of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team’s career, but their first since 2016.

“We’ll all have to learn the circuit. I expect to find the usual contenders for the win and the podium out front after the first practice sessions. But we’ll have to play it safe and keep a watchful eye on our rivals. 40 points is a sizeable lead, but it’s not enough. We have to play it smart and not go too fast too soon, otherwise we’ll make mistakes. If things go smoothly and we can gun for the win we’ll do it, but that’s not our game plan. The plan is to stay on the bike and get to the best possible position. If TSR scoop the maximum points at Estoril we’ll have to finish in the Top 5. But we’re also hoping for a final on a dry track – that’ll be a change from all the other races this season.”