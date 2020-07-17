Suzuki Endurance Racing Team stay cool under pressure

From our partner Fimewc.com

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have a slim lead in the championship standings ahead of the 24 Heures Motos, and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are nipping at their heels. The factory Suzuki team however seem unperturbed.

With a mere 15-point lead over the factory BMW team, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team has good reason to be feeling the pressure. A maximum of 65 points is available for the winner of the 24 Heures Motos. Despite the high stakes in the FIM EWC and the importance of a win at the 24 Heures Motos, the Suzuki team worked calmly and assiduously at the two-day private test on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans.

Team manager Damien Saulnier takes stock: “We matched our competitors’ times. I’m not saying that’s reassuring, but we’re keeping pace. We’ll have to do a consistent 1:37 to get the win. We’ve made some minor engine tweaks and changed and improved the gearbox. Dunlop supplied us with a new set of tyres and clearly it went well, so the riders are happy.”

The ambitious BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are not the only squad keen to outshine Suzuki Endurance Racing Team. Lower down the standings, but highly motivated, YART Yamaha are likely to be tough rivals. Even further down the standings, but particularly confident after their debut run on Michelin tyres, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are targeting victory at the 24 Heures Motos. Team ERC Endurance on their factory Ducati Panigale and of F.C.C. TSR Honda France will also be aiming to win at all costs.

Challengers such as Wójcik Racing Team, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences and 3ART Best of Bike are also capable of joining the leading pack. In other words, the 2020 24 Heures Motos is shaping up to be a very wide open race.

