Sweet sound of endurance at Le Mans once again

Fifteen-odd teams competing in the FIM EWC are taking part in a two-day private test at Le Mans. A few of the top teams are preparing for the next race: the 24 Heures Motos on 29 and 30 August on the Bugatti circuit.

The private test – an initiative of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, the current points leader – has brought together some of the championship’s top-ranking teams. “This way we can share the cost of renting the circuit,” explains SERT team manager Damien Saulnier, “and, most importantly, size up our direct competitors, even if we’re giving them too an opportunity to prepare for the 24 Heures Motos.”

Reigning champions Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar were front and centre after heading out on the track on Michelin tyres for the first time. Going by the broad smiles behind the visors and the unofficial times, we can expect impressive performance on race day.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team were also hard at work. The Belgian factory team have decided to test the reliability of their S 1000 RR by running up as much mileage as possible on one of their two machines over these two days.

ERC Endurance, the other factory team on the track, have the same goal. The German team are continuing to prepare their Panigale V4R, fitting an engine designed especially for endurance racing and adapting the machine to the Michelin tyres.

YART Yamaha and F.C.C. TSR Honda France are the only factory teams missing from the private test.

The Yamaha teams on the track at the Bugatti circuit this weekend include Wójcik Racing Team (3rd in the provisional standings), 3ART Best of Bike and VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, respectively in 5th and 6th place, and the high-profile Superstock leaders MotoAin, the winners of the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance World Cup.

