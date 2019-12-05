Takuya Tsuda joins JEG Racing Team at Sepang

Spain’s JEG Racing Team, an FIM EWC newcomer, heads into the 8 Hours of Sepang with a very strong Franco-Japanese line-up. Takuya Tsuda will partner Gregory Leblanc and Naomichi Uramoto to ride the Suzuki 71 in Malaysia.

Takuya Tsuda is a seasoned rider with an impressive track record in both national championships and endurance racing. The Suzuki test rider was the runner-up in Japan’s JSB1000 Superbike championship in 2016 and 2017, having previously clinched the runner-up spot in the 2013 and 2014 Suzuka 8 Hours. He also took the second step on the podium with Suzuki Endurance Racing Team at the 2012 24 Heures Motos.

Takuya Tsuda’s familiarity with the Sepang International Circuit is a plus point for new arrival JEG Racing Team. He will be a dependable teammate for Grégory Leblanc. The French rider likewise has a strong track record, with 5 wins at the 24 Heures Motos, 2 Bol d’Or victories and 5 French Superbike and Supersport championship titles.

25-year-old Naomichi Uramoto, the 5th-place finisher in this year’s Spanish Superbike championship, is the third rider of this team to watch at the 8 Hours of Sepang.

