The French team managed by Patrick Enjolras is among the fastest teams in the 2021 Endurance world championship. They were in the Top 5 in qualifying in the first two races of the season and though they were unlucky both times during the race, Tati Team Beringer Racing have high hopes for the Bol d’Or.

The winners of the FIM Superstock World Cup in the 2017-2018 season, Tati Team Beringer Racing have since raced in Formula EWC. After two seasons learning the ropes in the category, the Kawasaki #4 has repeatedly got itself noticed this year.

Tati Team Beringer Racing were 4th on the starting grid of the 24 Heures Motos but withdrew following a crash. Alan Techer did the fastest race lap at Le Mans. After starting from 5th on the grid at the 12 Hours of Estoril, Tati Team Beringer Racing lost their 4th place in the race following a collision. During the private test in early September, the team were once again in the Top 5.

The key to their progress is the huge investment they have made in preparing the Kawasaki ZX-10R. Akira, the French engine development specialist, now works with Tati Team Beringer Racing. “Akira are working with us on development to constantly increase the bike’s performance,” says Patrick Enjolras, the team manager, “and make it more solid in order to handle 24-hour races. They have brought us specific parts and we now have a good engine and a good chassis.”

An independent team, Tati Team Beringer Racing have chosen to spend the bulk of their budget on development. “We are very careful,” says Enjolras. “We don’t go to restaurants, we ride using old tyres during tests and we merely settle our riders’ expenses because we can’t afford to pay them. They prefer to have a good bike to get good results and stand out.”

The riders Alan Techer, Sébastien Suchet and Morgan Berchet have of course contributed to Tati Team Beringer Racing’s good overall situation.

The only uncertainty in the run-up to the fist qualifying for the Bol d’Or is Alan Techer’s condition. Another bike hit the French rider very hard in the private test on the Paul Ricard circuit yesterday. He has an injured foot but is expected to race on Saturday. Tati Team Beringer Racing also lost a bike in the incident.

