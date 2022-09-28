TATI Team Beringer Racing has reflected on its so-near-yet-so-far moment in the FIM Endurance World Championship season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard earlier this month.

The French outfit had led and was in contention for a podium finish – and the EWC title – in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or when a technical issue dropped it down the order, much to the disappointment of the team and riders Leon Haslam, Grégory Leblanc and Bastien Mackels.

“Even if it is not the outcome we hoped for, we should be proud of the work done,” a Facebook post from the team read. “We grow from year to year the potential is there and so is the team spirit.”

TATI Team Beringer Racing was eventually classified P11 in the Formula EWC category in P29 overall and placed fourth in the final FIM Endurance World Championship standings, a rise of eight positions compared to 2021.

