The independent French team—the winners of the 2017-2018 FIM Superstock World Cup—have been competing in the Formula EWC class for the past two years. The team have strengthened their ties to brakes specialist Beringer to shore up their ambitions for 2021, and now go by the name Tati Team Beringer Racing.

Tati Team, who debuted in the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2014, are an independent setup with close ties to their native Beaujolais. The same is true for Beringer Brakes, a company that has backed the team from the start. “Beringer are located 20 km from our home base,” says team manager Patrick Enjolras. “That creates a bond. They help us out with the brakes and make all kinds of custom parts for us with considerable technical expertise. We’ve decided to take our tie-up one step further in 2021 with Tati Team Beringer Racing.”

After two seasons of learning the ropes in the EWC class and an 11th-place finish last year, Tati Team are keen to make further progress. “We’re preparing to climb the rungs,” says Enjolras. “The goal is to gain at least 5 spots in the rankings. There’s more and more competition in the EWC, so it’s getting harder and harder. It takes longer to get to grips with it all, and the bike setup is increasingly sophisticated. We need good equipment and good riders to get ahead.”

The Kawasaki-mounted outfit has confirmed its 2020 riders. Frenchmen Alan Techer and Julien Enjolras and Swiss rider Sébastien Suchet will be in the saddle of the ZX-10R #4.

Tati Team Beringer Racing have scheduled tests in Spain in late February and at Le Mans in early March to prepare for the 24 Heures Motos to be held on 17 and 18 April.

