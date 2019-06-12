Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers awarded Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy

The competitiveness and sporting spirit displayed by Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers for the entire duration of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben won them the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy in Germany.

Having started from 27th position on the grid at Oschersleben, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers finished 9th overall and just off the Superstock podium in Germany.

Spanish rider Enrique Ferrer and his French teammates Florent Tourné and Dylan Buisson got off to a fantastic start, getting the Kawasaki #18 into the Top 15 in the very first hour, and then fought for the entire duration of the race to secure a Superstock podium finish.

The French team, whose members are all firemen, have competed in the Endurance World Championship since the early 2000s. They had their best FIM EWC season in 2009, when they were runners-up to the world champion YART Yamaha. Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers were back as a full-season competitor in the Superstock class this season.

The Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy is awarded to a rider or team who does something remarkable during the race: climbing back up the ranks, repairing a bike, helping a competitor, or accomplishing a collective or individual feat. The honorary award, decided by a jury and given out in the course of the FIM EWC championship, is intended to keep alive the sporting spirit and character of Anthony Delhalle, a great rider whose life was tragically cut short in March 2017.

