Back in the fray with new assets, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are starting the new season in the lead on the Superstock grid of the 24 Heures Motos.

Eleventh overall and the first Superstock on the starting grid this Saturday at Le Mans, the French team are clearly one of the favourites in this class.

After a season away from the championship, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are back with a new technical crew, a new partner, a new machine and new riders.

This season, the team managed by Yannick Bureau are competing on Yamaha. At the 24 Heures Motos, the bike is in the hands of Hugo Clère, Johan Nigon and Matthieu Lussiana. The three riders make up a consistent line-up who clinched the Superstock pole position.

“We worked to get ready for the race during the first qualifying session,” says Yannick Bureau. “We used the second session to focus on qualifying. The planets seem to be aligned in our favour. It’s the perfect way to mark our 20th time taking part in the 24 Heures Motos!”

