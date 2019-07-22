Team Frontier’s international line-up

Team Frontier have a more international line-up this year. Nico Terol, Alan Techer and Danny Webb will be riding for the Japanese Honda squad at Suzuka.

The Japanese squad managed by Nobby Ueda, who were 125cc world championship runners-up in 1994 and 1997, are fielding a new line-up at the Suzuka 8 Hours. The Honda #96 has been entrusted to some well-known names.

Spanish rider Nico Terol, the 125cc world champion in 2011, made his Endurance debut at the 24 Heures Motos in April. He will partner Frenchman Alan Techer, the 2017-2018 FIM Endurance World Champion with F.C.C. TSR Honda France, and British rider Danny Webb, who has been riding the Yamaha Wepol Racing bike this season.

Team Frontier, who were 20th at the finish last year, will therefore be worth keeping an eye on.

