Honda Racing Global has released images of its #33 bike for round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Tetsuta Nagashimia, Takumi Takahashi and Iker Lecuona will ride the CBR 1000RR-RSP in the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours from 5-7 August.

Ad

Photo:Facebook.com/Honda.Racing.Global

FIM EWC SERT’s Saulnier underlines importance of EWC-counting Suzuka 8 Hours 02/07/2022 AT 11:23

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Hook switches focus to Suzuka after Spa EWC “miracle” 30/06/2022 AT 19:36