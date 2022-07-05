Honda Racing Global has released images of its #33 bike for round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship.
Tetsuta Nagashimia, Takumi Takahashi and Iker Lecuona will ride the CBR 1000RR-RSP in the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours from 5-7 August.
Ad
Photo:Facebook.com/Honda.Racing.Global
FIM EWC
SERT’s Saulnier underlines importance of EWC-counting Suzuka 8 Hours
L’article Team HRC shows its colours for EWC Suzuka 8 Hours est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Hook switches focus to Suzuka after Spa EWC “miracle”
FIM EWC
Wraps come off YART’s entry for EWC-counting Suzuka 8 Hours
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad