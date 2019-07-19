Team Kagayama close ranks

TK Suzuki Blue Max have announced their revised three-rider line-up for the Suzuka 8 Hours. Takuya Tsuda will partner Azlan Shah and Grégory Leblanc in the saddle of the Suzuki #71.

TK Suzuki Blue Max (also known as Team Kagayama, the squad created by Yukio Kagayama in 2011), will once again be racing at Suzuka.

Takuya Tsuda will step in as lead rider for TK Suzuki Blue Max in the absence of Yukio Kagayama, who has returned to the Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing factory team for this year’s race.

Tsuda – the backbone of the Yoshimura team since 2013 – was initially supposed to team up with fellow Japanese rider Naomichi Uramoto, but the latter has decided to focus on the Spanish Superbike Championship in which he is currently competing.

Kagayama has instead roped in the Malaysian rider Azlan Shah, who competes in the Asia Road Racing Championship, and Frenchman Grégory Leblanc, an Endurance veteran who has notched up five wins at the 24 Heures Motos and four wins at the Bol d’Or and raced the Suzuka 8 Hours several times.

This is a team to watch out for.

