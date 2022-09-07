Ten Bol d’Or winners feature on a packed entry list for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship later this month.

They are part of a 43-bike line-up preparing to assemble at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September when the curtain comes down on another action-packed EWC season.

Sixteen teams are entered in the Formula EWC category with 24 registered in Superstock. A further three teams are competing as part of the Experimental class. Bike manufacturers BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha are all represented.

The former winners are Gregg Black, David Checa, Niccolò Canepa, Mike Di Meglio, Jérémy Guarnoni, Sylvain Guintoli, Josh Hook, Matthieu Lagrive, Grégory Leblanc and Étienne Masson, while a summary of the changes to the line-ups of the permanent EWC teams follows.

Watanabe continues with Yoshimura SERT MotulFollowing his podium in the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours and fresh from his MotoGP debut last weekend, Japan’s Kazuki Watanabe remains part of the Yoshimura SERT Motul line-up. The team’s French rider Sylvain Guintoli, who missed the Suzuka race through injury, is due to return to action.

Techer returns to F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Haslam joins TATI Team Beringer RacingFrenchman Alan Techer is back at F.C.C. TSR Honda France, the team he helped to win the 2017-18 EWC title. Techer replaces Briton Gino Rea, who continues to recover from serious head injuries sustained in a practice crash at Suzuka last month. Rea’s compatriot Leon Haslam, second in the Suzuka 8 Hours, has been called up to take Techer’s TATI Team Beringer Racing ride with the French Kawasaki-powered privateer squad welcoming back Belgian Bastien Mackels, who missed the 24H SPA EWC Motos due to injury.

ERC Endurance-Ducati counts on Davies, Zanetti named fourth riderMultiple FIM Superbike World Championship race winner Chaz Davies is entered for his second EWC event for the German ERC Endurance-Ducati team with Lorenzo Zanetti its fourth rider. Zanetti had been due to complete the full EWC schedule only to be injured racing in his native Italy prior to the season-opening 24 Heures Motos.

MACO Racing Team welcomes HedelinFrench rider Camille Hedelin will start the Bol d’Or for a 13th time for Yamaha-powered Slovakian outfit MACO Racing. Mathieu Gines is entered for Wójcik Racing Team in a change to its Spa line-up.

Japanese BMW-powered squad set for another EWC adventureAfter competing in the Superstock category at Suzuka, Japanese team TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413 BMW steps up to Formula EWC for its Bol d’Or debut with riders Tomoya Hoshino, Takeshi Ishizuka and Shinichi Nakatomi.

FIM Endurance World Cup teams make rider changesTeam 202 and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – third outright in last year’s Bol d’Or – can count on the services of Sylvain Gaucherand and Julien Pilot, who replace their Spa riders Jimmy Quetel and Vincent Lonbois respectively. Tom Oliver comes in for Gian Piero Bianco at TRT27 Bazar 2 La Bécane. Guillaume Antiga is new to the Team 33 Louit April Moto attack, while JMA Racing Action Bike has recruited Paul Dufour and Maxime Gucciardi.

Jonathan Hardt replaces RAC41-Chromeburner’s Spa rider Eddy Dupuy, while Adrian Parassol is back it Pitlane Endurance after not racing in Belgium. Yvan Laetzig comes in for Jan Mohr at Énergie Endurance, as Hugo Robert prepares to complete Team LH Racing’s Superstock effort. Matt Truelove is a change to ADSS 97’s challenge. Ludovic Hauser and Mickael Giron are new to Team Aviobike’s 2022 EWC bid.

