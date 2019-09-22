Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who were lapping in second place when the first set of intermediary-stage points were handed out, have earned 10 extra points by being in the lead at 10.30am. Moto Ain, the Superstock leader at both of the intermediary stages, have already pocketed 20 points in this year’s Bol d’Or.

The positions as of 10.30am are significant in this particular edition of the Bol d‘Or. Following the interruption of the race last night as a result of very bad weather, the second set of intermediary-stage points awarded to the 10 teams leading in each class was transferred to the standings as of 10.30am.

At 10.30am, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team were in the lead, ahead of Wójcik Racing Team, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, Tecmas BMW GMC and VRD Igol Pierret Experiences.

Early on Sunday morning, the race lost its three leaders – F.C.C. TSR Honda France, YART Yamaha and Webike SRC Kawasaki France – following an engine failure and two crashes.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who were lapping in 2nd place when the first set of intermediary points were handed out, have now collected 19 points even before the finish of the Bol d’Or, where the winner stands to earn 40 points.

Moto Ain have swept the board in the Superstock class. As race leader at both the intermediary stages, Moto Ain have already pocketed 20 points, plus the 4 points they were given for being 2nd on the starting grid in the class.

EWC intermediary points at 10.30am

Superstock intermediary points at 10.30am

L’article Ten extra points for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and Moto Ain est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com