Tetsuya Harada prepares to make Suzuka 8 Hours debut

The prominent Japanese champion Tetsuya Harada is girding up for his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours. The former 250cc world champion has been named team manager of Zaif NCXX Racing, a Japanese squad with a good shot at the Superstock win.

Tetsuya Harada is making a shock return at the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours. The Japanese rider – the 250cc world champion in 1993 – retired from racing in 2002 without ever having participated in the Suzuka 8 Hours. He will make his debut appearance at the age of 50 in the role of team manager at the 2020 edition of the race, the grand finale of the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship to be held in Suzuka on 19 July.

Tetsuya Harada will lend his considerable experience to the Yamaha-mounted Superstock team Zaif NCXX Racing. The Japanese team won the race in this class in 2018, and are regular podium finishers. Having finished 18th overall and 2nd in the Superstock class at the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours, Zaif NCXX Racing have already qualified for the 2020 edition.

