Fans in Indonesia will be able to watch the final of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship. The new FIM EWC broadcaster Champions TV 4 will provide live coverage of the 6 Hours of Most on Saturday.
The new Indonesia-based channel joins the group of international broadcasters of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.
Champions TV 4 will provide live coverage of the 6 Hours of Most tomorrow, Saturday 9 October, so fans in Indonesia will be able to follow the outcome of the Endurance World Championship.
