November 30 will be a big day in the build-up to the second running of the 24H SPA EWC Motos with tickets going on sale for the FIM Endurance World Championship spectacular.

From 09h00 CET next Wednesday, fans will be able to take advantage of several special offers and incentives designed to give them the ultimate experience when the legendary Belgian track hosts the EWC from 16-18 June.

Ad

Event promoter PHA Claude Michy is determined to make round two of the 2023 season much more than just an epic race with attractions being planned for all the family to enjoy. They include a Fan Zone, pit walk, Mechanical Show and rock concerts.

FIM EWC More funding still needed for EWC star Gino Rea’s neuro-rehabilitation treatment 06/11/2022 AT 08:29

“Welcoming the public in great conditions will be the most important thing,” a statement from PHA Claude Michy read. “And it starts with the exclusive benefits set up for the ticketing opening.”

A summary of the offers available for the first three-day tickets purchased appears below:

First 400 tickets: Access to starting grid and grandstand on start/finish straight

Next 3000 tickets: Access to grandstand on start/finish straight

Next 4200 tickets: Access to the grandstand at the Raidillon

Early Bird three-day tickets are available for €70 until 18 April 2023 and include paddock and grandstand access, spectator banking access, pit walk access, Fan Zone and meeting area access, Mechanical Show and animations, rock concerts. Children under 16 accompanied by a paying adult go free.

Go to 24hspamotos.com for more information.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC 2023 calendar refresher 04/11/2022 AT 23:12