Preparations for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship get serious today with practice and qualifying scheduled during a busy Thursday at Circuit Paul Ricard.
Here’s a reminder of what’s in store during the opening instalment of the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or weekend.
08h50-10h50: Free Practice
14h50-15h10: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)
15h20-15h40: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
15h50-16h10: First Qualifying (Red Rider)
16h20-16h40: First Qualifying (Green Rider)
20h30-21h30: Night Practice
Guintoli back and ready to fight for EWC title gold
EWC season so far
Hard-working Lewandowski all set for EWC season finale
