It’s another busy day in the FIM Endurance World Championship with Second Qualifying for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or the main focus from 09h55 CET.
Here’s a reminder of the Second Qualifying schedule:
09h55-10h15: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)
10h25-10h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
10h55-11h15: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)
11h25-11h45: Second Qualifying (Green Rider)
Click HERE for the full event timetable.
