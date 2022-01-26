Entries have opened for the 45th 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from Discovery Sports Events.

Organised by L’Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the event is scheduled to take place from April 16-17 on the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans. Prospective entrants have from today (Wednesday January 26) until Monday March 7 to submit their registrations for the twice-round-the-clock spectacular.



The first of three 24-hour races that will test the EWC riders and their teams to the limit in 2022, the 24 Heures Motos will feature an action-packed undercard including the Handy Race, Sidecar World Championship, the Women’s Cup and the Proclassic Championship.



A provisional entry list is due to be issued in the middle of March with the official test scheduled from March 29/30.



