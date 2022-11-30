Fans attending next June’s 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, can now purchase tickets for an event that organiser and promoter PHA Claude Michy is “more than an endurance race”.

Scheduled to take place from 16-18 June at the legendary Belgian track, the event will feature attractions for all the family. Click HERE for more ticket details and go to 24hspamotos.com for more information.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

