Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will donate 700,000 U.S. dollars (approximately 630,000 euros) of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its surrounding regions.

The company is making the donation through Japan Platform, a non-profit-making organisation, with the funds used for the explicit purpose for delivering humanitarian aid to those in need as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



In a statement, Yamaha Motor “expresses its deepest sympathies to all the victims affected by this crisis and hopes for a return to peace as quickly as possible”.



Yamaha topped the FIM Endurance World Championship Manufacturers’ ranking in 2021.

