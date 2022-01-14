RAC 41 ChromeBurner plans to build on its strong Bol D’Or result from 2021 when it bids for more success in the World Cup section of the FIM Endurance World Championship this year.

With riders Grégory Fastre (Belgium), Chris Leesch (Luxembourg) and Wayne Tessels (Netherlands) onboard together for a second season, the French squad is aiming high in 2022 following its second-place finish in the Superstock class in fourth overall at Circuit Paul Ricard last September.



Sporting Manager Julien Diguet explained: “The Bol d’Or result gave us great satisfaction with second place in the Superstock category. Our riders and our Honda CBR1000RR-R SP are getting ready to fight for the podium again, not just in the races but in the final classification as well, and that will be our motivation. But the races are very difficult and the other teams are more and more competitive, so it will be really hard, but it is our dream to get there.”



Diguet continued: “We have a great trio of riders, an efficient technical team and three main partners, ChromeBurner, Honda and Dahuron, who give us their confidence. Then as technical partners, Evo-x Racing, Accossato and Arrow join us, and finally we have about 50 local partnerships. It’s quite extraordinary that they maintain their trust in us, we can never thank them enough.”



RAC 41 ChromeBurner is planning to begin its pre-season preparations with a test at Circuito de Alcarrás in Spain at the end of February.



“As far as the bike is concerned it is already at a very good standard, we just need to work on a few details when we test at Alcarrás at the end of February,” said Diguet. “We will then do the 24 Heures Motos test in March.”



Diguet also explained the team will continue to compete in memory of its founder, Arnaud Larose, who lost his life in a plane crash in 2011. “We all want to take this team to the highest level because that’s what he wanted to do and would have done. Also, Dominique and Danny Dahuron, who took over the team at the time, are great people and love the sport and big projects. We want to work for these people who have given everything to RAC 41 ChromeBurner for 10 years. It was a real satisfaction to give them this podium at the Bol d’Or and we hope to do it again.”



RAC 41 ChromeBurner placed eighth in last season’s FIM World Cup Riders’ and Teams’ rankings. Wayne Tessels has been a strong performer in the IDM Supersport championship in the past, Grégory Fastré has twice won the FIM Superstock World Cup, while Luxembourg rider Chris Leesch joined the team for the 2021 season on the back of scoring Superstock podiums in the 24 Heures Motos and Bol d’Or.

