Viltaïs Racing Igol went the distance in the 24H SPA EWC Motos, running in the top four before finishing sixth.

Following its early exit from the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April, the result was fitting reward for the French team’s efforts. But as Team Manager Yannick Lucot explained, a return to the podium remains the target in this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship.

“With our resources, we can only run a race of opportunists,” he said. “But we are here, once again. Without the crash, we had the potential to be close to the podium. Endurance is a beautiful and difficult discipline. You have to try to limit the randomness and make the most of all your own qualities. I am very satisfied with the work of the team because we animated the race. We continue to learn and grow. Today, we are missing the podium. We tasted it last year at the Bol d’Or. We can’t wait to get it back!”

Strong stints from Florian Alt, Erwan Nigon and Steven Odendaal at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps helped Viltaïs Racing Igol to fourth place after four hours, only for a crash with Nigon onboard the team’s #333 Yamaha to force a nine-minute pit stop for repairs.

A gearbox sensor issue and fairing fix, the legacy of the accident, caused more delay before it took the finish in sixth place.

Viltaïs Racing Igol heads to Japan for the Suzuka 8 Hours in August eighth in the provisional FIM EWC Teams’ rankings with 38 points.

