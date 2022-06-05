New recruit Lukas Trautmann helped Team LH Racing claim Dunlop Superstock Trophy and FIM Endurance World Cup honours in eighth overall in the 24H SPA EWC Motos – and revealed afterwards he hadn’t expected to start the race.

Trautmann linked up with riders Enzo de la Vega and Johan Nigon as a late stand-in for Hugo Robert and promptly celebrated victory after a dramatic conclusion to the Belgian event.

Team 33 Louit April Moto had led the Superstock category but lost out on glory when Kevin Calia crashed in wet conditions with his Kawasaki suffering a blown engine in the process. Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motobase had been second at the time but appeared to be in trouble when Baptiste Guittet was one of several drivers to crash at Les Combes.

However, Guittet managed to continue and hold onto second place ahead of OG Motorsport by Sarazin, which was hampered by traction issues, as Team LH Racing took top honours.

“It’s incredible,” Trautmann said afterwards. “For me I planned to be the spare rider for the team and after so many years of holiday I needed to get my feeling back and get some kilometres in the World Endurance Championship. It was not planned to be racing but it paid off. We had a super race, the bike didn’t have any issue, no one crashed, no mistakes. The pace was not incredible but if you want to finish first, first you have to finish.”

National Motos was in the fight for first when it retired after a stone damaged the Honda’s radiator and caused the engine to overheat. Two unscheduled pit stops for “technical issues” hit the No Limits Motor Team’s chances, which were further compromised when Stefan Hill crashed just before eight hours.

Danny Webb suffered a fall early into his first stint on the Superstock pole-sitting Wójcik Racing Team STK 777 Yamaha, which was also delayed by an accident for Marek Szkopek.

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers dropped out of contention following a spate of delays, while a crash for 3ART Best of Bike during the early hours of this morning led to a second safety car period after an accident for the JMA Racing Action Bike close to five hours had resulted in the first safety car. Despite the JMA team’s Suzuki catching fire, exhaustive repairs enabled the squad to continue.

Falcon Racing was denied a strong result a mechanical issue, but Pitlane Endurance, Team Aviobike, RAC 41 ChromeBurner and Énergie Endurance finished in the top 20 among the eligible teams. TRT 27 / Bazar 2 La Bécane, Team 202 and ADSS 97 all finished.

