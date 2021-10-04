Charles Roche, a rider for Team Space Moto, passed away on Sunday evening in a car accident. Roche was a regular Endurance rider and took part several times in the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or.

Charles Roche ran a good race at the Bol d’Or with a 12th-place finish. He finished 14th at the 24 Heures Motos with Team Space Moto in June.

A regular rider, Charles Roche had been one of the mainstays of the independent team since 2012. A motorsport enthusiast, he wrote his name in the annals of world endurance for the first time in 2010 at the 8 Hours of Albacete.

FIM EWC Excellent new trio for Moto Ain 5 HOURS AGO

All of us here at Eurosport Events pay homage to Charles Roche and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC A novel duel for the title at Most 11 HOURS AGO